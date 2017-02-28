Lake Seminole Fishing Forecast – March 2017

Lake conditions: Full pool, stained to muddy, water temp 61 degrees

All over the lake, bass have started to move into shallow water to spawn and have been hitting a variety of lures. There have been some bedding bass in the clear backwater areas and they have been biting a 3/8 oz. Strike King Tour Grade Swim Jig in green pumpkin, rigged with a Strike King Caffeine Shad. The grass lines in 6’ to 8’ of water have been producing some nice bass on vibrating jigs, like a Strike King Pure Poison. This little jig attracts bass by making a vibration that bass can detect in the murky water.

We’ve been seeing some huge hybrids and stripers being caught by the fishermen who want a good fight. They are using umbrella rigs and having great success.

Nice limits of crappie have been coming across the docks at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge. They’re starting to bed and are being caught with jigs and minnows. There’s a lot of big ones just waiting to be caught!

Catfish have been plentiful and big as evidenced by Mr. Smokie Wilson’s catch last month. We think the biggest one weighed at least 35 lbs.

Spring time on Lake Seminole is awesome for bass fishing! To schedule a fishing trip contact me (Paul Tyre) at (850)264-7534.

CAPT. PAUL TYRE

PaulTyreFishing@yahoo.com

850-264-7534