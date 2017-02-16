Lake Seminole Fishing Report : February 2017

Nick Brown of Bainbridge, Georgia took first place in the Ram American Fishing Tour Seminole Division 114 bass tournament held on Lake Seminole in January. His limit of largemouth weighed in at 22.58 pounds with a big bass of 5.98 pound. – Photo Credit: Lindsey Smitherman-Brown

It’s February on Lake Seminole and we’re on the verge of bedding season. Water temperatures are about 55 degrees in the mornings, climbing to around 60 by mid-afternoon. Backwaters are as high as 62 degrees.  Large females are ready to spawn and buck bass have been spotted in the shallows, cruising around sandbars.  A Carolina rig on sandbars works best for numbers.  If you’re looking for the big catch, however, females are holding off sandbars in about 5-8’ of water.  Target them with ChatterBaits, Rat-L-Traps, or a Texas rigged swimming worm.

Bigger bass are schooled up right now.  Plan on starting your morning by covering a lot of water and once you get a bite, slow down and fish the area thoroughly.  The full moon on the 10th is the best time to look for bedding bass but if a cold front moves in before then, be sure to check backwater ponds (10-15’) around bedding areas. A jerkbait ought to do the trick.

