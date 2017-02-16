Lake Seminole Fishing Report : February 2017

It’s February on Lake Seminole and we’re on the verge of bedding season. Water temperatures are about 55 degrees in the mornings, climbing to around 60 by mid-afternoon. Backwaters are as high as 62 degrees. Large females are ready to spawn and buck bass have been spotted in the shallows, cruising around sandbars. A Carolina rig on sandbars works best for numbers. If you’re looking for the big catch, however, females are holding off sandbars in about 5-8’ of water. Target them with ChatterBaits, Rat-L-Traps, or a Texas rigged swimming worm.

Bigger bass are schooled up right now. Plan on starting your morning by covering a lot of water and once you get a bite, slow down and fish the area thoroughly. The full moon on the 10th is the best time to look for bedding bass but if a cold front moves in before then, be sure to check backwater ponds (10-15’) around bedding areas. A jerkbait ought to do the trick.