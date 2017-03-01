Lakeland Jr. Bassmasters

Come join the largest B.A.S.S. youth

fishing club in the South East.

We welcome you to join in on the action.

Membership is open to anglers between

7 and 18 years of age.

All events listed on the Tournament Trail

offer Two Divisions for Teams to compete.

The Jr Division For Anglers Not In

High School & The High School Division For All High School Team to compete against each other for a chance to qualify to fish The B.A.S.S. Costa High School National Championship.

Spring Qualifier For National

The Klash on Kissimmee by LCF Concrete

March 4th, Camp Mack River Resort

Check in by 6am Launch at safe light about 6:30am

Book your rooms ASAP as they do sell out (863)696-1108