Lakeland Jr. Bassmasters

Come join the largest B.A.S.S. youth
fishing club in the South East.
We welcome you to join in on the action.
Membership is open to anglers between
7 and 18 years of age.
All events listed on the Tournament Trail
offer Two Divisions for Teams to compete.
The Jr Division For Anglers Not In
High School & The High School Division For All High School Team to compete against each other for a chance to qualify to fish The B.A.S.S. Costa High School National Championship.
Spring Qualifier For National
The Klash on Kissimmee by LCF Concrete
March 4th, Camp Mack River Resort
Check in by 6am Launch at safe light about 6:30am
Book your rooms ASAP as they do sell out (863)696-1108