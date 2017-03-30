OUTDOORSMAN REPORT

By CAM Special Correspondent Tobin Strickland

Learning new water is always important as an angler. It allows us to find new areas that produce seasonally because fish move based on large seasonal forage movements. Learning to fish new water during the right times of year is very important.

On a recent visit to Baffin Bay Rod and Gun I spoke with seasoned guide Capt. Aubrey Black. Aubrey has been fishing Baffin and the Upper Laguna Madre for as long as I can remember, and is both highly respected and highly acclaimed for putting clients on good fish consistently, and on BIG Trout. Here’s what Aubrey had to say “As long as you are trying to learn the entire bay system and the techniques, and are willing to discard what doesn’t work for what does, then it’s a constant learning process. I prefer to be a student of the game; every season has different conditions that will affect where the fish move and when. The fish have had to deal with a lot of variables this season alone, from a very late fall forage movement to conditions that have delayed the spring seasonal spring influx”.

For those of you that want to learn how to be a student of your bay book a trip with Capt. Aubrey Black, or Capt. Sally Black at Baffin Bay Rod and Gun. Their lodge is hands down the best on Baffin and they are great host, as well as top notch teaching guides.

Tobin created TroutSupport.com – The instructional Trout and Redfish DVDs, some say are the best available. TroutSupport – Tech Support for Speckled Trout & Redfish www.troutsupport.com

