LED Lights By: Woody Gore

LED LIGHTS

Better, Brighter and Longer Lasting

As lighting technology has improved, almost everyone has seen or will see LEDs. They are an electronic light source created from what is known as a light-emitting-diode, and so the name LED.

Invented in the early 20th century and introduced as a practical electronic component in 1962, these early devices emitted a low-intensity red light, but modern LEDs are now available across the color spectrum and are capable of producing a very high and bright light. Applications of LEDs are very diverse and are often used as new equipment or as low-energy replacements for traditional lighting.

Despite being small, they produce a bright light source with advantages over traditional lighting. Some advantages include longer life, improved brightness, smaller size, lower amperage draw and instant-on capability.

To work properly in the marine environment LEDs are hermetically sealed for protection against the environment and other corrosive elements. To ensure a long life, the most reliable sealing method is to encapsulate the circuit board and diodes in a material that is impervious to outside industrial, road and marine environments.

The most common application for LED’s in the boating industry is trailer lighting. However, boat manufacturers around the world are quickly jumping on the LED band wagon. This is primarily because of improved intensity, color combinations and low operating amperage draws.

Boat and utility trailers take a tremendous amount of abuse; they are continually exposed to elements including fresh and saltwater, rough roads and rougher boat ramps. Therefore, to produce a long-life light source like LEDs means that greater care must be taken during their design and manufacture.

While this translates to a higher principal cost, it also means lower replacement costs over the life of the trailer. With some research you can find an excellent LED trailer lighting kit priced somewhere between $50 and $75 dollars.

I trailer my rig over 200 days each year, at night and in heavy stop and go traffic. I switched to LED lighting a couple of years ago, I like the added brightness and feel that when towing, especially in stop and go traffic, the vehicles behind me can see the brighter lights.

Hope this helps give you a better understanding of LEDs!