L.L. Bean Rapid River Technical Fishing Pants/Shirt

L.L. Bean’s Rapid River Technical Fishing Pants and shirt are designed with built-in sunblock, lighter fabric, an updated fit and technical pockets to best suit your outdoor lifestyle.

The Rapid River Technical Fishing Shirt is extremely lightweight and breathable, making it cool against your skin during a hot day on the water. The shirt is slightly fitted, with a relaxed fit through the chest and a slightly slimmer waist to look good and provide ease of movement. With the same sunblock from L.L. Bean’s best-selling Tropicwear line, it also protects your skin.

Features:

• UPF 40+ sun protection.

• Wrinkle resistant.

• Sleeves roll-up and button.

• Stretches to accommodate range of motion.

• Mesh-lined vents keep you cool.

• Collar stays in place with hidden snap.

• Large, vertical chest pocket fits fly boxes or cell phone.

The Rapid River Technical Fishing Pants offer ultralight sun protection, zip-off legs and exceptional abrasion resistance. With eight front, back and cargo pockets, there’s room for all your gear. The pants are lightweight, breathable and moisture wicking.

Features:

• UPF 40+ sun protection.

• Lightweight, breathable and moisture wicking.

• Legs unzip to become shorts.

• Eight front, back and cargo pockets.

• Semi-elasticized waistband.

• Wrinkle resistant.

