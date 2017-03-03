Local Business Spotlight – Barfly By: Will Korte

SAFETY HARBOR – Barfly isn’t just a bar in downtown Safety Harbor, it’s an expression of one family’s passion and zest for life.

Jeff Harrell and his wife Celeste have traveled all throughout Florida and the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands and on. In their travels they have found many cool places with good food and drinks, it left an indelible mark upon them.

When the Harrell family moved to Safety Harbor in 2012 they felt it was the time to make their dreams a reality and bring together all their experiences from all around the world into something special. In March of 2012 the Harrell’s opened Barfly in downtown Safety Harbor, just down the road from the Safety Harbor Resort.

At the time of Barfly’s opening there wasn’t a spot for people who lived the coastal lifestyle or a place for the fishing community to hang out. Barfly changed all that, from their fly tying nights known as the drunken feather to fly fishing movie nights and poonfecta, Barfly is truly one of a kind.

“It’s a way of life, not a business,” said Jeff Harrell. “You can’t fake it, you have to live it”. This is truly the crux of what makes Barfly so special, one family on their travels bringing back all the good things they experienced and sharing the lifestyle and vibes with the community.

Some of the unique features of Barfly include their rum bar which features over 70 different rums and a Papa’s Pilar Key West rum runner which has received rave reviews at the Taste of Safety Harbor. They also have domestic, imported and craft beers including Sweetwater 420 on tap, which Harrell calls the “official beer of fly fishing”. Of course their food, which has also received acclaim from the Taste of Safety Harbor and others and was all inspired by the Harrell’s travels, is second to none. In five years of business, Barfly’s food has received a Taste of Safety Harbor award for their food five different times.

So what does the future hold for this gem of the bay? For starters, the drunken feather fly tying nights is going on tour to share fly tying with the community in such places like Silver King Brewery and West Wall Outfitters. Poonfecta is coming up on its fourth consecutive year, which as always will be a great time.

Barfly will also have an online shop opening soon to sell their gear, which now includes a co-op with Simms Fishing! You can even buy locally tied flies at the bar counter as you enjoy some fish tacos and beers and cocktails of your choice!

“You just can’t be mad at Barfly,” said Harrell. “It’s a way of life, we love it and we do it for the people – food, people, drinks and fly fishing”.