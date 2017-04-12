Local Business Spotlight: Bass Pro Shops Brandon’s Spring Fishing Classic By Will Korte

BRANDON – From February 17th through March 5th Bass Pro Shops all across the U.S. host the largest free fishing event of its kind in North America.

During the 17 days of the Spring Fishing Classic, Bass Pro Shops gives people the opportunity to learn about and experience fishing through fun seminars and workshops. There are casting contests with instruction, pro staff exhibits and meet and greets, prize giveaways and demos and the opportunity for kids and families to actually fish for bass from an on-site pond with rods and baits provided by Bass Pro Shops.

Not only is the Spring Fishing Classic a fun and exciting event for those in attendance, but it is a great way to give back to the community. Attendees can donate used rods and reels to receive trade in savings and bonus offers up to $100. The used equipment is then donated to local nonprofit organizations.

This awesome event is nationwide and in Canada, but the local Bass Pro Shops in Brandon goes a step further and has a number of great community outreach events that are noteworthy and worth attending. Bass Pro Shops Brandon works with Project Healing Waters on events to help veterans, hosts fly tying instructional seminars, seminars with Captain Dylan Hubbard and more!

Aside from their various kid friendly fishing events, such as the catch and release fishing pond on April 15th (all bait and tackle provided), Bass Pro Shops Brandon also plays host to Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. Beginning April 8th and running through April 16th (Easter Sunday) the Easter Bunny will be at Bass Pro Shops for free photos, crafts and an egg hunt!

Bass Pro Shops is more than just a fishing and outdoor super center, but as our local Brandon store demonstrates, they’re a force for good in the community. Come down and spend the day at Bass Pro Shops, bring the family, you’ll be glad you did!

Will Korte is the editor of the Tampa Bay edition of “Coastal Angler” and is a member of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. To contact Will, email tbt0813@yahoo.com. Also check out Will’s blog 727Angler.com