Local Business Spotlight: FISH since 1978

SAINT PETERSBURG –The acronym FISH stands for Fisherman’s Ideal Supply House which describes exactly what FISH is all about. This locally owned boating and fishing supply store was created to provide fishermen everything they need to outfit a boat for the water, as well as, the supplies needed to catch fish all in “One Stop”. Since that time, FISH has been an integral part of the fishing community in Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico for almost 40 years.

Doug Dunsizer, the founder, incorporated FISH in 1978 along with its “One Stop” philosophy. Today, FISH still follows that mission. Historically, they have been known as the place professional fishermen went to get their fishing gear. Through the years, FISH has had to change with the times, and through its relationships with all the major manufacturers in the marine and tackle industries, now offers a complete line of boating and fishing supplies for everyone on the water at affordable prices.

Fisherman’s Ideal Supply House caters to anyone that has a boat or likes to fish. They carry one of the area’s largest selections of fishing tackle, boating supplies, foul weather gear and marine hardware from all the major brands. You can get an anchor, chain, oil and filters–practically anything you need to maintain your boat you can get here. If you are looking to catch some stone crabs this season stop, in–they have all the supplies you’ll need. Recently they began stocking a wide variety of blue water tackle that can’t be found at other retailers. In addition to the hard to find tackle items, they offer a complete line of electric fishing reels and all the tackle to go with it.

This coming year, FISH is expanding more into the digital arena. This will provide a foundation to increase their online presence and more efficiently keep what customers are looking for. At FISH, they pride themselves on service and provide some of the best one on one customer care you will find anywhere. With their almost 40 years experience in the marine and fishing industry FISH has the resources to find anything you might be looking for–even if they don’t have it in stock. Over the last several months, they have completely remodeled their warehouse with tons of new displays and organization for a better shopping experience–a definite must see.

The store is located in the Bay Pines area off Seminole Boulevard. It’s a little tricky to find, but it’s worth the effort. Give them a call for directions and they will guide you right in.

Take a trip to St. Pete and visit FISH. You’ll be glad you did!

Your “One Stop” boating and fishing shop.