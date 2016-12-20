LURE OF THE MONTH: Razor Bait’s Limber Ninja Spinnerbait

During this time of year spawning bass are heading into the shallows and you need a bait that can work through the grass and into the beds, so for this month’s lure selection we have chosen the Limber Ninja made by Jim Lanza of Razor Baits in Boca Raton FL. This spinnerbait is created by taking two great time proven spinnerbaits and combining them into one. Unlike your typical hairpin styled spinnerbait, the Limber Ninja has a flexible cable arm that allows you to throw the bait into the thickest of cover and still be able to retrieve it without it collapsing upon contact with structure. You then add the counter rotating Doc Sheldon Tomahawk style blades, which adds vibration and flash, and you have the Limber Ninja!

Another feature of the Limber Ninja is that with a cable arm, the lure does not stretch or spread out like most hairpin style lures do. After a tough battle there is no need to retune the lure to its original shape like you need to do with conventional hairpin lures.

The Limber Ninja is available in 1/4 oz, 3/8 oz and 1/2 oz models. The colors are Black head/Black skirt with Hammered Nickle Doc Sheldon Blades. Chartreuse head/Chartreuse skirt with Hammered Nickle Doc Sheldon Blades. Chartreuse head/Chartreuse & White skirt with Hammered Nickle Doc Sheldon Blades. White head/White skirt with Hammered Nickle Doc Sheldon Blades.

For more tradition anglers, a stiff arm version called the Ninja Spin is also available. The Limber Ninja Spinnerbait and other Razor Bait products are available at Garrard’s Bait and Tackle in Okeechobee, Performance Marine Bait and Tackle in Lake Placid or online at www.RazorBaits.com