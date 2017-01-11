Mahi Marine Tech Tip: Boat Trailer Care

Nothing ruins a great day on the water like your trailer being broken down on the side of the road.

There are precautions you can take before you leave for your destination to avoid an inconvenience. Spend a few minutes checking the tire pressure, tire wear and lights. Also, take an overall look for loose parts such as the winch and tongue jack.

When you return from your day on the water, rinsing the trailer as well as the boat is crucial. At least, rinse the section exposed to the water if not the whole trailer. Salt corrosion is a huge enemy for parts of the trailer that are not aluminum or galvanized steel. Springs, spindles, hubs and mounting hardware are some of these.

Some other good ideas for trailer care are an annual inspection of bearings and hubs. Bearing buddies are no guarantee against water intrusion. With the wheels off, this is also a good time to take a look at the springs and shackles. Lastly, don’t forget the lights. LED lights are sealed and usually low maintenance. If your trailer is equipped with incandescent bulbs, dielectric grease will protect the sockets and any other exposed connections.

