Saturday March 11 – Toho Marine Outdoors “Elite One Man” Bass tournament series on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes launch site to be at Camp Mack, Lk Wales in Polk county. $100 entry fee and $5 processing fee. Annual membership fee is $25. 100% Pay-back, pays 1 place for every 5 boats, 2 Big Bass cash prizes. Angler of the Year gets FREE Entry to next season’s events. Looking for the best anglers in the area.

Contact Tournament Directors:

Jimmie Murphy 352-789-5351 or Mark Lundgren 540-809-5238

or visit tohomarine.com