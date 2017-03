Tuesday March 7 – 6pm, Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Series, Angler meeting and team reg- istration. Hosted at Jolly Gator Fish Camp & Grill, on SR 46 east of Sanford. If you attend you can vote on schedule, fees, dates, etc. Drink specials for all anglers, FREE raffle tickets for all attendees. First tournament event on Tuesday March 14!

