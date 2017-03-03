March madness By: Capt. Mike Anderson Copy

March Madness isn’t just about college basketball; March can bring madness to those of us who love to fish as well.

March is usually the month when things start to come alive on the west coast of Florida, but Mother Nature will be the determining factor. As water temps slowly climb, the bait will appear back on the flats and become the food of choice.

Fishing for big speckled trout should be good this month on both live bait and artificial lures on shallow dark bottom flats. Trophy sized snook will slowly start their push from the deeper backwater winter time haunts out onto the flats for the spring feed. They are usually very hungry as they pour out, because of the warming water and a need to fatten up for the summer spawn.

Redfish schools will appear on the flats in mid-March as they seem to know that the bait has shown up and they’ve come to enjoy the easy feast. New schools of redfish will be skittish for several days as they move from the deeper water up onto the flats, but once they settle down it’s game on.

Live pilchards, pinfish or cut mullet will all work on the redfish as will any number of artificial lures. I prefer the MirrOLure Lil John XL in molting color; redfish can’t resist this little mullet imitator.

March is also a great month for early morning topwater action for big speckled trout, snook and redfish. Stick with natural colors for your top water plugs this time of year. Fish the mullet schools, rummaging mullet kick up a great deal of crustaceans on the flats for gamefish to forage on.

As water temps near that magical 72 degree mark, the beaches will come alive with kingfish. Anchor up or slow troll areas of hard bottom or structure such as reefs and wrecks, these methods make catching big kingfish a real possibility. Large threadfin herring, pilchards or even silver spoons will all produce kings in late March.

March can be windy so pick your offshore days wisely. Of course, this is all part of fisherman’s March Madness. If Mother Nature’s in a good mood then all of this will happen, if not it’s anyone’s guess!

