Maryland Conducts Pre-Season Trout Stocking

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources began stocking trout in waters across the state in January ahead of the 2017 fishing season. About 338,000 brown, golden and rainbow trout were released.

“The trout stocking program raises several hundred thousand trout at our hatcheries, which are stocked for anglers of all ages and skill levels,” said Maryland Fishing and Boating Services director David Blazer. “Our team provides anglers with diverse trout fishing experiences, from the solitude of a mountain stream to an outing at your locally stocked pond with family and friends.”

Most trout are grown at the department’s hatcheries, the Albert Powell Hatchery in Washington County and the Bear Creek Hatchery in Garrett County. Additionally, the department partnered with the private Mettiki Hatchery to rear trout for Garrett County. The stocking program is funded by the sale of non-tidal fishing licenses, trout stamps and Federal Sport Fish Restoration Program funds.

A list of stocked locations is available at bait and tackle shops, department service centers and online. The department also provides weekly updates at (800)-688-3467. The exact location and timing for stocking is dependent on ground conditions, stream flow and weather.