Saturday May 13th – Toho Marine Outdoors “Elite One Man” Bass tournament series on the Harris Chain of Lakes launch site to be at Buzzard Beach boat ramp on US Hwy 441 in Tavares in Lake County. 100% Pay-back, pays 1 place for every 5 boats, 2 Big Bass cash prizes. Angler of the Year gets FREE Entry to next season’s events.

Contact Tournament Directors:

Jimmie Murphy 352-789-5351 or Mark Lundgren 540-809-5238

or visit tohomarine.com