May 3 – 630 pm, Join the members of the Seminole County Airboat Club at their host Jolly Gator Restaurant and Grill at the St Johns River on SR 46 next to CS Lee Park for their monthly meeting. This is a great club with a loyal following of members involved in several annual charity and River Clean-up events. Come join us for an evening of family FUN! New Owners at the Jolly Gator and great food and customer service!