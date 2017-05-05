May 30 – 5pm – Jolly Gator Evening Bass Series

May 30th – 5pm until Dusk, Jolly Gator Evening Bass Tournament Series, and every Tuesday evening until mid- August, this is a 2 angler team event with a $40 entry fee, pay-out is 1 per 7 boats that fish and $10 per boat for Big Bass at each event. Point system for qualifying for the end-of-year Classic must finish in top 10 in points or have won 1 event and have fished 21 of 25 events. Register at CS Lee boat ramp the day of the event. For more info contact Jim Chaudoin at 407-432- 2822 or Phil Wolf at 407-790- 9515.

https://www.facebook.com/thejollygator/