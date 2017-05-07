May Mahem! By Captain Rachel Cato

Whenever I think of fishing in May, the word “mayhem” comes to mind. Most inshore species are active and aggressive, sometimes targeting a specific species is difficult because there are so many to choose from. Tarpon is on top of the list for many anglers because of its awesome fight and acrobatics. Often requires lots of time and trial and error so just fishing amongst the other 50 boats in passes and bridges can be fun and exhilarating regardless of hooking a fish. Personally, I find most clients want to spend their time catching, so the target species are: snook, spotted sea trout, spanish mackerel and bluefish.

My typical day starts with catching a few dozen large threadfin and a live well full of scaled sardines. If you are able to save extra bait they can be used for chumming cut dead bait. The key to catching multiple species is having lots of bait live and dead. Both spanish mackerel and bluefish will come to cut bait and live bait chumming. Always be prepared with an inshore medium action rod rigged with at least 30-pound fluorocarbon and an extra-long shank jhook in case toothy species such as mackerel and bluefish come streaking by. I like to sit down at home and rig up some short 40# wire leaders haywire twisted into some long shank jhooks, this helps with getting cut off by the bigger macks. There are several locations to chumm up some awesome action, such as Bean point at Anna Maria, off Rattlesnake Key out of Terra Ceia Bay, and the big bridge at the Skyway.

Spotted seatrout will be gathering at the points of current on grass flats, sand holes and drop offs in the 4 to 6-foot depth. Not sure where to fish? Look for current, grass beds mixed in the sand, possibly birds diving on bait. Start your drift up current/upwind and throw out live bait and cut bait. After a few minutes, you may see some blowups on your “chumm”. If so, drop your anchor and fish. If nothing, then keep moving and drifting until you catch fish or run out of bait. Often while targeting sea trout, you will come upon mackerel and bluefish, if you get a strike and reel in a leader minus a hook then you know one of these are in the area. I would love to hear feedback or comments so please contact me!

Captain Rachel has been a fishing guide out of Palmetto since 2005. She is on the Evinrude Pro Staff through Gulf Coast Marine in Port Charlotte and specializes in catching many species year-round with live bait for up to six anglers. To book your next fishing adventure call (941) 524-9664 or go to CaptainRachel.com or find her on Facebook at CaptainRachelCharters.