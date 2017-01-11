Mayan Gold By: Will Korte

I want to take a moment to acknowledge what I feel is a little known fish that I often catch incidentally while pond fishing for tarpon and snook; the Mayan Cichlid.

According to FWC, Cichlids are native to the Atlantic slope of Central and South America. They were first recorded in Florida Bay in 1983 and are now found up to at least Pinellas County. They can survive in a wide range of salinities and environments.

These fish will take a variety of offerings. I was once fishing in Tampa Bay with my father and he caught one a live shrimp. I’ve seen them caught on MirrOdines and Gulp! Shrimp and are cooperative for fly anglers.

Despite most of these fish being small, (the IGFA world record is 15 inches and 2.5 pounds), these fish are sporty fighters. In my opinion, the best way to catch these fish in terms of fun and likeliness of getting an eat is with a fly rod.

Perhaps what is the coolest thing about these fish is their appearance. Black stripes like a sheepshead, with a black dot on its tail like a redfish and a bright orange body making it truly beautiful. Mayan Cichlids are always a welcome member to my fishing adventures.

Will Korte is the editor of the Tampa Bay edition of “Coastal Angler” and is a member of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. To contact Will, email tbt0813@yahoo.com. Also check out Will’s blog 727Angler.com