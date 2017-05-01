Mayport- 05/2017

Mayport Report May 2017

The weather continues to be somewhat of a factor for the fishing. The final days of April we had a decent run of Sheepshead and I really think we will see one more spawn before the month ends. Try fishing the falling tides at clear water spots for better results with fiddlers or live shrimp. The most effective guys even chum a little crushed oyster to get them to bite more aggressively. The big rocks, pilings, and oyster bars should hold a good number of fish.

The reds will push into the inlet and begin to feed around the rocks more aggressively. Pogie pods having been showing up in good numbers and these reds love them. Try using a ¼ to ½ oz jog with the pogies hooked thru the nose for bait. Work the edges of the rocks methodically either on a drift or trolling motor tossing the bait up current letting it drift back.

The pogie pods should get thicker so grab some and start searching for cobia around the pods, free swimming, or on manta rays that should begin to show. Jigs, single hooks, or small float rigs are great ways to rig for them and can be highly effective. I like a stiff 7ft rod and spinning outfit. My preferred weapon is a Slammer 3 5500 on a 7ft Allegiance medium heavy rod with 45braided Ultra cast. A small Thill balsa cork with about 2ft of 50lb floro attached and a single 4/0 Owner hook attached completes the outfit ready for battle.

Speckled trout can be caught this mo nth in decent numbers on the high outgoing clear tides with a Mirrolure 52m or a float rig with a big live shrimp. Again look for high clean water for the best results.

The offshore scene will begin to hop this month with striking fish beginning their annual migration north. Look for kings, amberjack, dolphin, cobia, sharks, and sailfish to feed on the party ground wrecks and reefs. Bag a few pogies off the beach or jig some bait with Sabiki rigs offshore for some hot action. When the troll slows drop the same baits down for snapper, sea bass, and bottom dwellers for some hot action.

Remember you can’t catch them on the couch. To book a charter go to www.Enterprisefishingcharters.com or call 904-626-1128 for groups from 4 to 40ppl.Listen to the Outdoors Show on Sat from 7-10am on 1010am or 92.5fm for tips, tides, and reports.