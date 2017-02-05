Mercury Marine’s VesselView Mobile – Now Available For Download

Introducing the Mercury Marine’s VesselView!

Mercury Marine’s VesselView Mobile app is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play in North America. Available for iOS and Android mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, the VesselView Mobile app instantly provides users access to their boat’s SmartCraft digital data in the palm of their hand. The product recently won a prestigious IBEX innovation award.

The VesselView Mobile module, which is needed to fully utilize the app, is available for purchase at participating Mercury Marine dealers, from the VesselView Mobile app or on www.vesselviewmobile.com. The product is compatible with all Mercury SmartCraft-capable engines built since 2003. One module supports single through quad engine applications.

SmartCraft is a fully integrated suite of digital technologies, including marine gauges, sensors, vessel systems and computer-controlled features, giving users a higher level of control over their boat’s propulsion and electrical systems. Now, with Mercury Marine’s VesselView Mobile, users can see SmartCraft engine data right on the screen of their mobile device. The app also includes useful new features such as Fuel Information, Maintenance Reminders, Mapping, Performance Summary, and Fault Code Diagnostics.

VesselView Mobile makes preparing for and spending a day on the water easier, safer and more enjoyable by letting users perform the following functions from their mobile device:

• Connect to the SmartCraft data network in your boat from your iOS or Android mobile device via BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0)

• See SmartCraft engine parameters like engine hours, fuel burn, water temperature, battery voltage, RPM, etc. (parameters available are specific to each engine family).

• Get fault code diagnostic information so you know and understand if that fault is something to be addressed when you return to the dock, or is more urgent.

• Fuel Management provides accurate fuel usage data along with fuel remaining plus indicates time and distance to empty when the user enters fuel added via the app.

• Locate your nearest Mercury Marine dealer

• Get points of interest information for your body of water, including fuel and restaurant locations, and more

• Record a moment on the water for future reference

• Access checklists associated with your boating lifestyle

• Get maintenance reminders and access historical maintenance information logs.

Mercury Marine’s VesselView Mobile app also provides users with a Web-based account that gives them and their preferred dealer an even deeper connection to their boat. The app and module will be on display at the 2017 Miami International Boat Show.