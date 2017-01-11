Miami International Boat Show Returns to Miami Feb. 16-20

Miami is the place to be over President’s Day weekend as more than 100,000 boating enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to flock to the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show. Recognized as one of the world’s largest and greatest boat shows, 2017 marks the show’s second year at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, where it will unveil a number of elements expected to further solidify Miami’s position as the boating capital of the world.

Building on its 2016 success, the Miami Boat Show will unveil a number of enhancements in 2017—from transportation and product offerings to food and beverage—while maintaining all the elements that make the Miami Boat Show such a beloved experience for attendees and exhibitors.

Highlights include:

More Boats to Browse, Board and Buy: Organizers anticipate more than 1,300 new boats on display throughout this year’s show with more new model debuts than ever before. The number of boats in-water is expanding 35 percent to an estimated 550 boats and yachts—all located in the show’s marina. From sport fishing and high performance boats to personal watercraft and wake sport boats, family cruisers and luxury yachts, there is something for every lifestyle and budget.

More to Taste and Toast: The 2017 Miami Boat Show encourages attendees to come hungry and thirsty! A highlight of the 2017 show is an enhanced food and beverage program featuring more than 150 options ranging from luxe to casual fare.

More Large Yachts: More than 100 new luxury yachts for sale, makes the Miami Boat Show one of the largest yachting exhibitions in the country. Attendees seeking the VIP treatment will have exclusive access to everything from premium bites and live music, to concierge services, VIP parking, and an exclusive on-water VIP lounge aboard the 111-foot Biscayne Lady.

More Strictly Sail: The show’s second location, Strictly Sail Miami, will dock at Miamarina at Bayside and feature approximately 130 sailboats, a large selection of sailing and power catamarans, seminars and sailing gear. Free water taxis and shuttle buses run until 7 p.m.

More On-Water Experiences: Sea trials will allow interested shoppers to take the boat of their dreams for a spin. This year, more boat exhibitors will participate, giving boat buyers a chance to test-drive a number of options. In addition, the show will offer its Discover Boating Hands-On Skills Training. Space is limited; advance registration is recommended.

More Parking and Transportation Options: The Miami Boat Show will offer seamless transportation to and from Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin with water taxis, shuttle buses and abundant parking.

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.miamiboatshow.com. For more information, see www.miamiboatshow.com or search the show on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The phone number for the Florida office is 954-441-3220.