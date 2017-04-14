Moana Waterman Fins

Moana Waterman is focused on providing high-performance gear for watermen and women. Their carbon fins are the result of refinement since 2010 and offer exceptional performance resulting from meticulous design and the best carbon fiber on the planet.

Moana’s Standard Series fins feature medium stiffness blades dialed into steady, strong kicking. With a steady progression of flex from toes to tip, they offer excellent freediving performance and good all-around performance. These are a top choice for many freediving instructors and competitors worldwide.

Their Hybrid Series fins have an incredible range of use, using the same top-notch materials but achieving a hybrid performance. They are efficient like a soft blade during easy kicking like on the surface, during drifts or on steady ascents, with incredible power when kicking harder or during dolphin kicks. They are a great choice for spearfishing.

One of Moana’s newest products is a shorter Euro Series fin, which offers less load, more maneuverability and comfort. They are particularly well suited for long days on the water, long surface swims and tight spaces. They excel in general conditions but are well suited for deep diving with smaller, faster kick strokes.

Moana is based in San Diego, California, and philanthropic support of organizations protecting out ocean environment is an important part of the company’s mission.