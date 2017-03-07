March 13 – 6:30 to 9:00 pm – CFOA Monthly Social Featuring Billy and Barret (Bear) Bright Covering Tournament Prep

Monday March 13 – 630 to 900 pm, Central Florida Offshore Anglers (CFOA) will be hosting their monthly social meeting at their new meeting location, the Community Center at 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park. This event is open to the public, members and guests. Special guest speakers will be Captains Billy and Bear Bright, topic for instruction, Tournament Prep! Food will be available from start till end! Bring a friend and learn some new techniques. For membership information, please contact Bruce Reid at 407-421-0037

or visit www.mycfoa.com