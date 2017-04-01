Monty’s Mayhem Fishing Tournament at Prime Marina

Event Details

Monty’s Mayhem is the tournament to bring competition back to Coconut Grove! Hosted at the newly renovated Prime Marina, formerly known as Bayshore Landing—this tournament will be combining the new and the old. Monty’s Raw Bar has been a staple in Coconut Grove and has been around for over 45 years. It doesn’t matter who you are or when the last time you were here—everyone has a story from Monty’s!

We couldn’t think of a better time to come out and fish, than May. This month seems to offer the perfect combination of water temperature, weather, and migrating patterns to catch almost anything! We will be fishing Mahi, Sailfish, Black/Yellowfin Tuna, Wahoo, and Cobia. We will have a tagged $50,000 Mahi out there, to the angler who catches it!

After your long day of fishing, save some energy for the Dock Party and Awards Banquet! We will have live music, DJ, delicious food, drinks, awards, and lovely girls passing around some booze! All you need to do at that point is sit back, relax, and enjoy the vibes…