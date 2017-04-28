More Than Just BBQ

By Joe Woody

Ask almost any angler what they love to eat when they go on a fishing trip and, most of the time, the answer will be Barbeque. We flock to a good BBQ restaurant like stocked trout to a feeder bin. If you’re ever fishing in the western tip of North Carolina or in North Georgia, do yourself a favor and stop by Rib Country BBQ.

Rib Country BBQ began in 1998. The founder, Nick Fisk Sr. had two simple rules: Make the best BBQ around, and treat people like family. That simple philosophy paid off with Rib Country BBQ gaining the reputation of the best BBQ in Western North Carolina. Some menu item favorites include the ribs, brisket sandwich, and smoked chicken wings.

Nick saw an opportunity with the growing communities around Lake Chatuge, in the early 2000’s, and decided to move his family to Murphy North Carolina. He soon opened the new Rib Country BBQ in Blairsville Georgia. He hired great people, cooked BBQ with family recipes passed down through generations, and soon began expanding.

He opened up a Rib Country BBQ in Murphy (NC) and has since expanded to six locations including Hayesville (NC), Blairsville (GA), Cleveland, Helen (GA), and Hiwas-see (GA). The restaurants offer catering services for events of all sizes and breakfast is starting to be rolled out at several locations. It’s currently available in Cleveland and will soon be available in Murphy.

Nick Jr. and his Brother Tim took over the family business in 2014 sticking to the same philosophy…Making great BBQ and treating people like family. They give all the credit for their continued success to their hard working, warm and professional staff.

When not running the business, Nick and Tim spend their spare time fishing. Nick loves to track down Bass and Stripers on Lake Nottely, Lake Chatuge, Lake Hi-wassee and Lake Apalachia. He is determined to catch a record striper and knows those lakes as well as anyone. Tim is a member of “Team Deaddrift”, a competitive fly fishing team based out of Georgia. He prefers to fish for trout in the many streams found in Western North Carolina, North Georgia and East Tennessee. There is a healthy ri-valry between the Fisk Boys as both strive, as with BBQ, to be the best.

After talking with Nick in his Blairsville Restaurant, I was taking phone calls in my truck when I noticed Nick trying to get my attention. I rolled down the window to hear him. He wanted to guarantee I got his family priorities right…Family, BBQ, Boats, Fish-ing and Hunting. Family is always at the top…and everybody is family!

As a side note…I had the best BBQ sandwich I have ever had during my talk with Nick. The Burnt Ends Brisket Sandwich is indeed like the Rib Country BBQ web site says…”So Good It’ll Make You Squeal!”

Be sure to connect with Rib Country BBQ on Instagram.com/ribcountrybbq and Facebook.com/ribcountrybbq.