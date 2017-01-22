Mosquito Lagoon

By Capt. Pat Murphy

So far, we are having a mild winter with highs in the lower 70’s and overnight low’s around 50 degrees. This trend should continue well into this month and while the water clarity is not gin clear it is a great improvement from this time last year. Many areas now have good to very good visibility in the shallow flats and backcountry exposing the grass flats and pot holes. Look for Gator Trout to be laid up just outside these pot holes in nearby grass. Top water lures will be an effective search bait and allow you to cover a vast amount of water in short time. One of my favorite to use is the PoP Shadz by Z-Man, an almost indestructible lure that can be rigged weedless for the grass laden flats we often encounter. The Pop Shadz is available in two sizes, a 4 inch and a larger 5 inch to meet most circumstances. I prefer the larger for most anglers as it cast far and that is the key to taking the larger females from a distance, rarely have I had a trout over 5lbs take a lure within 30 feet of the boat, wading is a different animal. Wading allows you to have a lower profile in the water and cast less of a shadow overhead to the fish. How important is the presentation you ask? Well it can be the difference in a strike or a visual encounter with what could have been. Remember to work your lures at a slow cadence that allows you to stay in the strike zone for the maximum amount of time. Another favorite of mine is the 5 inch jerk bait rigged weedless, again I prefer a light colored lure bone or pearl or white as it has proven to be effective and contrast well over the grass and sandy areas.

An added bonus to this time of year is the Southern and Gulf Flounder that will be staging for their annual migration to spawn this time of the year. Targeting these fish in the Lagoon can be tricky in the day time and like the larger trout are very spooky. Like the trout these fish are ambush predators and will stage for the attack on points and sandy flats adjacent to deeper cuts. To effectively target the tasty flat fish, work your lures the same as for trout on the flats and jigs on nearby drop offs. Many fish in the 5-8 lb range often inhabit the southern end of the Lagoon in the mud covered bottoms of sloughs and creek mouths awaiting the outflow of bait depending on wind and weather conditions. The colder the better has always been my motto when flounder fishing.

Trophy Redfish will continue to roam the outside bars and with a bit of patience and can be extremely fun on light tackle or fly. Shrimp and crab patterns will be the staple diet of these fish and remember that when you think you are fishing slow enough, try even slower. Smaller pods of slot to upper slot fish will continue to be found in small groups tailing and foraging in the same areas.

Another added Bonus to the cooler weather is Pompano will be moving across the flats ans being prepared is the key. Smaller jigs in contrasting colors will draw the attention from these flats marauders as they can come and go in almost the blink of the eye.

As always feel free to contact me it I can make your next outing more productive along with making you a better angler, Happy New Year!

