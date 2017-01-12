Mt. Pleasant Pier

August Fishing Forecast

Jiggin’ Jerry with his 3-pound, 11-ounce flounder

Scott Mooberry and Brandon Blanton with a 21-inch and 22-inch trout, respectively

September has quickly become a favorite month for many locals to pier fish in the Charleston area. By now, the oppressive summer heat has diminished somewhat, which makes spending a day at the pier a more comfortable experience. Another great thing about fishing in September is that pier anglers will be able to target numerous species including sea trout, flounder, whiting, croaker and sheepshead.

This time of year, local tackle shops usually carry live shrimp, and floating one under a cork is a deadly effective way to catch sea trout, red drum and even flounder. Large red drum specimens can be caught with regularity throughout September. The best bet to land one is to target the edge of the marsh grass during high tide. Large bull reds prefer mullet, live or cut; however, an overlooked bait that works great is a quarter of a blue crab. Large black drum and sheepshead may also readily gobble up a crab if offered.

For those anglers looking to test their skills in a fishing tournament, don’t miss the last two Cast-Off Fishing Tournaments of the season on September 10 and October 22. For our finale in October, we’ll draw for a grand prize regardless of whether you catch a fish. Check in next month to find out details of the grand prize. Tournament entry is just $5, plus the daily fishing fee and the tournament runs from 7am-3pm. Categories include Adult, Female, Youth, Senior and Total Weight of Five Fish. Advance registration is available at charlestoncountyparks.com, or you can register onsite beginning at 7am the day of the tournament.

Chris Pounder, Manager

Mount Pleasant Pier

www.charlestoncountyparks.com

(843) 762-9946