Mt. Pleasant Pier

August Fishing Forecast

Kyle Cross with a 22-inch trout

Jeremy Eaton, pictured with his 3-pound, 6-ounce flounder which was part of a double inshore slam caught on July 5. Jeremy caught three trout, two flounder, and two reds for one heck of an afternoon!

Mount Pleasant Pier is once again the place to be for great summer fishing. Anglers are catching a variety of game fish, but spotted sea trout and flounder are dominating the catches so far this summer. A good bet for the summertime is to be ready to throw a couple of different baits depending on what’s going on in the water.

The pier shop sells frozen shrimp, squid, finger mullet and clams, or you can grab some live bait from your favorite tackle shop on your way out. Target big flounder by fishing live mud minnows or mullet along the bottom, or target sea trout and red drum at various depths in the water column. Sea trout, in particular, will suspend at different depths, so finding them can involve some trial and error.

A great way to easily search different depths is to use a slip bobber setup. Basically, this setup involves tying a slip knot with a piece of floss, or similar material, to your mainline with a bobber underneath it. To adjust the depth of your bait, simply slide the knot up or down, leaving a desired length of line. I have seen this used with deadly effect when targeting freshwater catfish, but the basic principle works great in saltwater as well.

Don’t miss the next Cast-Off Fishing Tournament at the Mount Pleasant Pier from 7am-3pm on September 10. Entry is just $5 plus the daily fishing fee, and prizes will be awarded for the best catch in the following categories: Adult, Youth, Female, Senior and Total Weight of Five Fish. Advance registration is available at charlestoncountyparks.com or onsite beginning at 7am on tournament day. Additionally, catch a legal game fish any day of the week and enter your catch into the Reel-It-In Weekly Challenge. The best fish weighed in each week wins a prize, and all catches are eligible to earn tournament points for the summer-long challenge. Visit our website for more details and help the Mount Pleasant Pier take down the Folly Pier in this year’s competition.

Chris Pounder, Manager

Mount Pleasant Pier

www.charlestoncountyparks.com

(843) 762-9946