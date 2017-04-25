Mt. Pleasant Pier Fishing Forecast

This May is a great opportunity to introduce yourself or family members to the world of Charleston pier fishing. As the water warms up, you will see an abundance of pinfish, grunts and perch around the pier pilings. These fish can be tempted with chunks of shrimp or squid and are a blast for beginners. For the more-advanced angler, there will be more than ample opportunities to put a bend in the rod. May should see big schools of mullet and pogies return to the Charleston Harbor area; and as the bait comes, the predators will arrive also.

This could be the year for a pier angler to hook into a tarpon or a cobia, especially with the summer-like weather conditions. Anglers can expect the usual mix of red drum, trout, flounder and sheepshead to continue coming over the rail in May and should see some bluefish, Spanish mackerel and, possibly, pompano arrive as well. If you have any questions or just feel like enjoying a hand spun milkshake, don’t hesitate to stop by the pier shop and check things out.

An event you won’t want to miss is the first Cast-Off Fishing Tournament of the season. The tournament is Saturday, May 20 from 6am–2pm, and cost of entry is just $5, plus the daily fishing fee. Visit www.charlestoncountyparks.com for additional fish photos, summer tournament dates, advance tournament registration, and info about other exciting special events on the pier.

Chris Pounder, Manager Mount Pleasant Pier www.charlestoncountyparks.com | (843) 762-9946