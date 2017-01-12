Mt. Pleasant Pier

Fishing Forecast

Don’s 9-pound Sheepshead

Gary Ford, Jr. pictured

with his winning 2-pound, 3-ounce black drum

December typically finds Lowcountry anglers not only concentrating on fishing techniques, but honing their amateur meteorological skills as well. This month, the fishing in Charleston is all about the water temperature. As long as the water temp stays above the magic 60-degree mark, fishing will remain productive.

In December, the trout and redfish bite will still be on around the pier, but the fish will become more sluggish as the water cools. Live bait will work best for these fish, but artificial jigs will produce if fished with a slower retrieve. Mud minnows will be an easily accessible live bait option, as finger mullet and shrimp become harder to find during the winter.

The winter sheepshead began showing up in November and typically hang around until February or March. As the water cools, many pier anglers shift from fiddler crabs to fresh mussels when targeting large sheeps. Try making a small hole in the shell and hiding the hook inside for the best chance of landing one when the shell gets crushed. Owner size 2 or 4 mosquito hooks are commonly used by pier anglers with great results.

This month, other migratory species, such as bluefish, will be well on their way south; however, schools migrating from off the New England coast will also be passing through the waters. Make sure to keep an eye on the water temperature and take advantage of some good fishing before Old Man Winter takes hold.

Back by popular demand is the Winter Sheepshead Challenge, and this time the Folly Pier is getting in on the action. From December 1st through February 28th, the piers are looking for you to test your sheepshead skills. The largest sheep caught at each pier will receive a $50 gift card to Haddrells Point. Fish must be caught during normal pier business hours in order to be weighed into the challenge. Good luck!

Chris Pounder, Manager | Mount Pleasant Pier

www.charlestoncountyparks.com | (843) 762-9946