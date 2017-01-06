Mt. Pleasant Pier – Fishing Forecast

Mt. Pleasant Pier

January can be a tricky month at the pier, as fishing success relies mainly on cooperation from Mother Nature. A few years ago, the winter was brutal on the trout population, but they have come back strong around the pier. If mild temperatures prevail this winter, the trout action seen in November and December should carry over into January.

This month, target trout during the last two hours of the outgoing tide and the first two hours of the incoming tide. Artificials, like Billy Bay, Vudu and Bass Assassin, are all popular among trout anglers. Red drum will still be active at times, so target them along the grass line or the large flat adjacent to the pier. Cut mullet or artificial grubs are the ticket to catching reds if they’re biting during the winter.

Many sheepshead move to the near-shore reefs during the winter, but the pier has a resident population that sticks around the pilings all year. During the cold winter months, pier anglers have better luck with clams or barnacles, but fiddler crabs still produce if you have the patience to sort through some small sheeps. Each time the pier record for sheepshead has been broken, it has occurred between November and February. The current record stands at 13 pounds and was set in February 2012.

This winter, Charleston County Parks welcomes all anglers to our Winter Sheepshead Challenge from December 1 to February 28. To be eligible, the sheepshead must be legal and must have been caught on either the Folly Beach Pier or the Mt. Pleasant Pier. The biggest catch from each pier will be awarded a $50 gift card. Within the first week of the Challenge, we’ve already weighed several sheepshead over 6 pounds. So, come on out and try your luck.

Chris Pounder, Manager Mount Pleasant Pier

www.charlestoncountyparks.com

(843) 762-9946

McKevlin Perry pictured with his December sheepshead

Jeff Gassaway shows off his 7-pound, 12-ounce sheepshead