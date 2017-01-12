Mt. Pleasant Pier

November Fishing Forecast

Ashley Columber with a 2.7-pound sheepshead.

Jiggin’ Jerry with his pier record 6-pound trout.

November’s cool nights and mild days are some of the most popular and productive for inshore fishing in the Lowcountry. The redfish and sea trout bite will be in full swing as fish gorge themselves on plentiful schools of finger mullet and shrimp. The large flat to the north of the pier will continue to hold large schools of 5- to 10-pound redfish and schooling trout. Live finger mullet or fresh cut bait fished on a basic Carolina rig will be the best bet for trophy-size reds. The cool water temperatures of autumn result in an aggressive sea trout bite. Live shrimp fished under a cork is a simple, yet deadly effective method for these trout.

November is typically one of the best months for flounder fishing at the pier with several of them weighing from 4 to 6 pounds in past years. If recent trends continue, the flounder will still be around and should hit on finger mullet or mud minnows. Basic lead-head grub jigs will produce trout and an occasional flounder, with yellow and chartreuse being the most popular colors. DOA shrimp fished with a popping cork is another effective artificial presentation during the fall. The rock pilings surrounding the pier will continue to hold sheepshead and black drum, with fresh mussels and fiddler crabs being the bait of choice.

For any additional information about the pier or what’s biting this week, feel free to call the shop at (843) 762-9946.

Chris Pounder, Manager | Mount Pleasant Pier

www.charlestoncountyparks.com | (843) 762-9946