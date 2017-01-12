Mt. Pleasant Pier

October Fishing Forecast

Ashley Columber holding her 2.7-pound sheep

Don shows off his 25-inch trout

Marlene with a 32-inch red

September’s shorter days and cooling night temperatures were a welcome sight to Lowcountry anglers who have seen the waters around the pier come to life. Large schools of finger mullet have appeared, making perfect fodder for trophy redfish, sea trout and flounder. Schools of hungry 5- to 10-pound redfish have taken up fall residence on the large flat to the north of the pier. Live finger mullet and fresh cut bait have both been hot baits for these fish.

As the temperature continues to cool in October, the sea trout will become more aggressive. Live mullet or shrimp will produce nice catches of trout and flounder this fall. A simple Carolina rig or popping cork are most effective, while basic lead-head grub jigs continue to produce trout, with gold and opening night being great colors. The rock pilings surrounding the pier make a perfect habitat for trophy-size sheepshead. Veteran pier anglers have had success using mussels, clams and fiddler crabs to lure schools of 3- to 5-pound sheepies with the occasional 8- to 10-pound monster. We’ve even been seeing black drum hanging around the bridge footers. Come on out and see what’s biting!

You won’t want to miss the Cast-Off Fishing Finale at the Mount Pleasant Pier on October 22 from 7am–3pm. It’s our last fishing tournament of the year, and someone will be taking home a flat screen TV just for entering the tournament. We’ll also award prizes for Male Angler, Lady Angler, Senior Angler, Youth Angler, and Aggregate Weight of Five Fish. Prizes include outfitted pier carts and a variety of other tackle items along with random drawings for gift cards from sponsors like Haddrell’s Point and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Tournament entry is just $5, plus the daily fishing fee. Advance registration is available at charlestoncountyparks.com or onsite beginning at 7am the day of the tournament. Hope to see you there!

Chris Pounder, Manager | Mount Pleasant Pier

www.charlestoncountyparks.com | (843) 762-9946