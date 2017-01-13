Murderized Wins Wahoo Smackdown VIII

ALICE TOWN, BIMINI—Wahoo Smackdown VIII, hosted by the historic Bimini Big Game Club Resort and Marina on Nov. 10-12, saw more than 150 anglers competing for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes and landing over a ton-and-a-half (3,253.5 pounds) of fish in the process.

With more than 50 record-setting catches in the waters around the island, Bimini has often been referred to as the Sport Fishing Capital of the World.

“Bimini’s legendary fishing action held true once again,” said tournament director Capt. Robbie Smith. “Fish were everywhere, the action was competitive, and the fishing gods were with us.”

A fleet of 35 boats fished, with 25 making it to the leaderboard. Over the two days, 133 fish were caught, the largest weighing over 84 pounds.

Team Murderized, out of Grand Bahama, took top team honors with 11 fish weighing a total of 292.5-pounds, taking home $15,000 in cash winnings.

Second place Team Monster Catch, out of Miami, earning $7,500 in cash winnings, caught the largest fish of the tournament, an 84.7-pound monster. They weighed eight fish for a total catch weight of 285.6 pounds.

Team Box N Bull, out of Fort Lauderdale, finished third, taking home $2,500 in cash winnings, with a total catch of 13 fish with a total catch weight of 262.8 pounds.

Tournament coordinator Beth Watson said the weekend “went flawlessly,” adding the announced plan to refund tournament entry fees if the tournament was called due to weather, attracted the largest number of entries since the tournament’s inception.

Tournament festivities included live local entertainment nightly, a cocktail reception poolside for the captains meeting, a cookout on day one of the tournament, and a closing awards party on the great lawn, featuring a buffet, live entertainment and a full open bar.

Sponsors included Sysco, David Dunleavy Performance Fishing apparel, Bost Lures, Sands Beer, InTheBite, Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill, Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club, Reef Safe Suncare, Bacardi Oakhart Key West Marlin Tournament, Roffs, Tito’s Vodka, Tropic Ocean Airways, and Island Glass Art.0