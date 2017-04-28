Nassau Offshore Fishing Report and Forecast: May 2017

Profile photo of Capt. Teddy Pratt 18

May is very good month for fishing here in the Nassau, Bahamas area. We are getting a good run of mahi and some tuna, as well as good showing of billfish.

Trolling the weed lines and finding the birds are the ticket. Sometimes we are getting them in the “blind” as we call it, meaning no signs of nothing, just open water.

Using ballyhoo rigged with our favorite lures is a great combination for these feisty fish. With the winds pushing the baits in and out, along with the fish, we are finding them usually in the same areas that we caught them a day or two earlier.

So as April has been a very productive month of fishing, I am sure May will be even better.

Come on down to Nassau/Paradise Island and get in on some of the action on the Reel Deal!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Teddy Pratt
Reel Deal
Nassau Yacht Haven
Phone: (242) 676-5152
Cell: (242) 449-9855
Email: fishwithteddy@yahoo.com
www.fishing242charters.com

PHOTOS:  A few guests with their catches from recent charters.

Profile photo of Capt. Teddy Pratt
Coastal Angler Magazine and its’ interior (freshwater) publication, The Angler Magazine, are monthly fishing publications dedicated to fishing, boating, and outdoor enthusiasts. Our free fishing magazine can be found throughout the Gulf Coast, South, Southeast, East Coast, Northeast, and the Great Lakes. With over a million readers per month, Coastal Angler Magazine and The Angler Magazine have emerged as a preferred resource for anglers, boaters, conservationists, and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
X