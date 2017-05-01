Nassau Sound- 05/2017

Capt. Tony Bozzella / May Fish Report

May is a great month for fishing Trout & many of the migrating species. Past years in May Will Felner, on his first cast which can be your best shot, caught a 29 inch / 91/2 lb trout!!! Great job to Will!! Artificial’s can be a great bet for all saltwater species at this time. We should be seeing all the pelagic’s around in full swing. The fun fish Jacks, Ladyfish, Spanish mackerel,bluefish and maybe a Tarpon. Anglers who enjoy Topwater fishing, this can be a great time as well to get an explosive strike!! Jacks, blues & ladyfish, Not always everybody’s favorite catch, however it makes for some great action for lure fisherman and it keeps you in tune!! They take a wide variety of flys as well. Gummy minnows and poppers can be fun! These species are the ones that can be caught while fishing Redfish and Trout and more desirable fish. Remember, fish are fish, if one fish likes that area other fish will seek interest as well. You have to get out and fish and take note what tide, conditions etc. Many times when blues are in an area, Trout are close by. Standard slip float, Jig and bait combo’s and lures all work well for these tasty trout, Remember as the water warms with summer like temps, start your days very early and use the tides to your advantage. if its low early look for backing reds in the shallows. If the tide is higher and incoming, look to through lures for trout and fun fish? Give yourself a good reason to do what you plan?There will be some big trout taken this month, remember to be a good conservationist and let the big ones go, the 15 – 20 inch are your best table fare. Lures and bait along grass lines in the back country can produce a redfish if you really want one. I try and do what produces best at the time I am going to fish. Many times areas will also give up some big redfish while trying to fish for trout. Often times different species will share the same areas and give up some action. Flounder will be in the bag and around as a bonus and should steadily pick up as the summer progresses. spinner baits and spoons slow rolled along grass lines and structure are a sure bet. A TBS jig combined with a mud minnow or finger mullet fished in the same area can produce. Remember to focus on moving water, bait and some sort of structure. A lot of different species are out and about, get out and get some action!!

