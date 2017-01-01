The Outdoor Expo That’s REALLY about the Outdoors

The New England Fishing and Outdoor Expo is the region’s most talked-about annual fishing and outdoor event. Why? The reason is simple. The Expo is all about the outdoors! It’s produced by outdoor enthusiasts, for outdoor enthusiasts and features ONLY outdoor companies and presenters.

The 2017 Expo will be held January 27-29 at the Holiday Inn in Boxborough, Massachusetts and it’s going to be awesome.

The Expo is your chance to discover the latest innovations in fishing, hunting, boating and camping. You can try out the best gear and talk to representatives from your favorite manufacturers. Plus, the Expo brings in world class outdoor industry professionals, fun and educational seminars, and hands-on experiences.

This is the only New England show with the Hawg Through (BASS TANK), Trout Pond, archery and the BASS UNIVERSITY, not to mention a slew of tank demos and unique freshwater and saltwater seminars from leaders in the outdoors industry..

The New England Fishing and Outdoor Expo is produced by Dan Kenney and GoFishDan Productions, making it the fishing and outdoor show that’s for outdoor enthusiasts by outdoor enthusiasts. Each year the Expo brings in the most knowledgeable fishing and outdoor professionals for you the FAN!

Mark your calendars: the 2017 Expo will be held January 27-29. As always, we promise that there will be NO companies that are not in the outdoors industry! That means no window or gutter companies. No cruise lines or condo timeshares. And certainly no flea market type vendors.

After all, it’s an OUTDOORS show!

www.nefishingexpo.com