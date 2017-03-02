New Year & New Places
By Tim Stouder & Katie Blunk
February marks the beginning of a new year for the Northeast Florida chapter of Heroes on the Water (HOW). We will have had our rst event at Palm Valley Outdoors on February 19th by the time this month’s publication hits the stand. is year we are moving all over the North East Florida area.
As the weather takes a change for the better (warmer) and the days are getting longer, more and more people want to go kayaking regularly. Safety is one of the biggest concerns at HOW. We launch every person with a Coast Guard approved life jacket ( otation device) and sounding device (whistle). No Veteran or rst responder is le to go alone on the
As we get into full swing with our year of events I can’t thank our volunteers enough. Without them none of our events could go sFmoothly as they do. So from How leadership Team I say thank you to all our volunteers.
About Heroes on the Water
Heroes on e Water is a non-pro t organization that helps all service members with their physical and mental recovery using the therapeutic qualities of shing from kayaks. Every HOW event across the country brings together military personnel for guided kayak shing excursions.
water. We also have de ned oat plans that we adhere to during our events.
Last year we went south for our overnight night trip to Sebastian Inlet State park. is year we are looking to head back at the end of April. Once again we will be teaming up with the National Forestry Service and Operation Outdoor Freedom to provide an overnight trip to our Veterans and First responders.
With every event we provide a meal at the end of the day for all participants and volunteers. is meal is provided utilizing the funds from donations. Over a year’s time this can cab get quite costly. I am reaching out to the masses as we are looking for companies, individuals, or organizations that would like to help sponsor a meal this year. Please feel free to reach to me at northeast orida@heroesonthewater.org.
Founded in 2007, HOW has served more than 6,100 wounded Veterans. e service is provided to the Veterans for free. HOW is a non-pro t organization under IRS Code Chapter 501(c)(3). Donations are tax- deductible to the extent allowed by law. Visit www.HeroesOn eWater.
orgIf you are a Veteran, know of one that would like to participate, or if you are interested in volunteering or any other questions please contact our Community Outreach Coordinator Tim Stouder at tim.stouder@ HeroesOn eWater.org .
If you would like to follow us on Facebook or make a donation to Heroes on the Water, you can do so at www.facebook.com/ HeroesOn eWater NortheastFloridaChapter.