New Year, New Prizes!

The New Year is about celebrating past accomplishments and setting goals for an even better year to come—and the TrophyCatch program is excited to do both! Looking back on the previous four seasons, the TrophyCatch program has seen a staggering increase in the number of participating anglers and qualifying catches. This citizen science partnership has led to more than 5,325 approved catches, which is instrumental in ensuring that FWC biologists are able to make informed decisions for the management and improvement of Florida’s lakes and rivers.

As we start the New Year, the TrophyCatch team is excited to reward anglers for their first Lunker Club submission, all of their Trophy Club and Hall of Fame submissions, introduce new exciting monthly prizes, new CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZES for the biggest bass caught during Season 5, AND adding a new Grand Prize category for the heaviest total weight of approved catches for the season! This means that the weight of all of your approved catches per season (beginning Season 5) will be totaled at the end of each season, with the winner taking home the prize pack of a lifetime!

Be sure to follow TrophyCatch on Facebook and Instagram (@FishReelFlorida) to keep updated on the new Grand Prize and monthly rewards.

The TrophyCatch team is also thrilled to announce that Phoenix Boats has upgraded the Season 5 TrophyCatch boat to the sleek 819 Pro, powered by Mercury and anchored by PowerPole. The lucky TrophyCatch boat winner will be drawn at the end of Season 5—and remember that all of your approved submissions throughout the season increase your chance of winning the boat!