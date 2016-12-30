New Year’s Fishing Resolutions

By Capt. Terry Fisher

FISH THE TIDES: I get asked many times as to ‘which tides are the better to fish’? Many experienced fishermen know that it depends on the target species, the time of year and where one is fishing. For example, if I am fishing in the springtime for tarpon during their migration northward, I suggest an outgoing tide, when one of their favorite foods, such as ‘Pass-crabs’, are in the area and ‘riding’ the tide. To enhance my chances, I will catch and use them as bait for a most effective natural food presentation.

However, my advice to all ‘recreational’ fishermen and ladies, is to fish the ‘top half of an incoming or the top half of the outgoing’ tide, as water movement generates much needed oxygen and motivates bait and feeding activities, regardless of tide levels.

FISH FOR SPECIES THAT OFFER THE BETTER SEASONAL OPPORTUNITIES: My December article in Coastal Angler Magazine titled, ‘INSHORE FISHING SW FLORIDA WATERS IS GOOD YEAR AROUND’, provided suggestions on which species to target on a quarterly basis throughout the year. January is a good month to target sheepshead. They begin migrating inshore from the depths of the Gulf of Mexico, to spawn. Their appetite will be ferocious and should make for a great day of fishing. They take up residency around piles, in rock structure and mangroves. Large sheepshead prefer to school in locations with stronger currents that carry bait ‘to and fro’, while providing higher oxygen levels (a deadly combination)! When the smaller fish bite, the larger ones will be scarce. At some point however, the larger sheepshead will take over, offering an hour or more of non-stop excitement. I suggest light tackle. For example; a 3000-series spin reel, loaded with 10lb to 15lb line test mounted on a matching 7’ fast action rod, will do the job. Use a 30lb. Fluorocarbon leader with a #5 or #6 pinch weight a few inches above a size 1 bait hook. Baits of choice are small shrimp and fiddler crabs. Rumor has it that sheepshead are hard to catch. NOT TRUE! A mangrove snapper or pinfish will tap the bait, while a sheepshead will offer a mild but distinguished ‘tug’ or slight ‘pull’. When you feel this, set the hook! (Note: if fishing for mangrove snapper, use a circle hook, it is the law).

