Swain County/Bryson City Nighttime Walleye Bite

By Ronnie Parris

Every year, for as long as I can remember, after turkey season closes in May, I’ve always adhered to the same routine: Oil the old shotgun, hang the turkey vest in the back of the closet, then re-spool my favorite fishing rod with a high vis flora carbon line. I think that if a walleye breaths on my bait, I can feel it. Although the best bites don’t start till dark, I always get on the water two or three hours before sun down. My fishing technique is about as simple as it gets. I use two clip-on lights with 40 watt bulbs, aimed at the bank, so I can see where to throw my bait. I’ve used kerosene lanterns for years but the 12 volt lights are safer, cheaper, and easier to use. Make sure to have good batteries for your lights because, as your battery gets weak and your lights start to go out, the fishing will always “turn on”.

As far as bait, nothing beats a big night crawler strung on a painted jig head or Catspaw Spinner Rig. Color is very important, so take several different jig colors. I catch a lot on ice jigs, while night fishing, too. I always have a few Hopkins Spoons and a Crippled Herron Spoon. Minnows are never a bad choice this time of year… especially if crappie or white bass come up under your lights.

The first places I usually fish are clay banks that have a major point or deep rock structure close by. Really pay attention to where you get bites, as the Walleye will usually have a pattern. I have seen nights where you would fish a long stretch of bank and not get a bite ‘till you throw close to structure on the bank. The retrieve is also very important. I usually throw as close to the bank as I can without throwing my crawler on dry ground. Then, barely pull in, pausing after each pull to make sure I keep contact with the bottom. When you feel a bite, don’t set the hook, lower your rod and give the fish a few seconds to get your jig in its mouth. Early hook-sets will result in you winding in half a crawler, as the fish usually takes the tail of the crawler first.

Fishing at night is really fun and exciting and you will usually not see any boat traffic, but please, be careful and put safety first as it’s awful easy to get fouled up in the dark. If you aren’t familiar with the lake your fishing, be sure you have a GPS on the boat so that when your ready to come home, you don’t get turned around and get lost. Always tell someone where you plan to go and when to expect your return. Always take an extra light, and carry your cell phone in case you have trouble. As always, have fun and be safe. If you would like to try this style of fishing, give me a call and I can take you on the water!

Ronnie Parris is the Owner and Head Guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, North Carolina, heart of the beautiful Great Smoky Mountains. www.smounlimited.com