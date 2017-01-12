November Pier and Surf Fishing

November

By Jiggin’ Jerry

The habits of the spotted seatrout can be interesting, and knowing their tendencies will definitely aid the inshore angler in finding some of the larger of the species. For instance, spotted seatrout spawn from late April and early May through September in the Lowcountry; and due to their mating rituals, bigger females and males can be found if you know the locations of their spawning sites. Large quantities of young males averaging 9 to14 inches will gather at dusk and will begin making a drumming sound, which will echo through the estuaries attracting females. This will result in the appearance of some of the largest and oldest females in the area, and these females will be aggressive and hungry.

From September to November, these large females and males will feed on croaker and a vast quantity of shrimp. (As an aside, their aggressive behavior towards the croaker is not just for food. The croaker is considered a threat to the spotted seatrout as it will feed on their trout eggs, and the seatrout will attack the croaker in defense of its spawning.) Of course, these trout are still feeding on finger mullet and mud minnows that are available, but it will be the shrimp that will fatten up these trout. The trout will get a large, thick back as well as thick, fat, round bellies which will increase their body weight greatly, giving an angler a chance to land what we refer to as a gator trout.

Now that you are more familiar with some of the seatrouts habits, it may help you to understand why November starts an exciting season for the inshore angler. This month is when the experienced inshore angler pulls out his favorite spinning rods used exclusively for throwing artificial lures. Typically, these rods are about 7 feet long, with a fishing line range from 8 to 12 lb. test. Some anglers will go even lighter, using 7-foot rods, with a fishing line range from 2 to 8 lb. test. The fishing reels used will be light and average from a 2,500 down to a 1,000 size (size references used by Shimano, Diawa and some other reel manufacturers) or a 25 size down to a 10 (size references used by Pfluger and Quantum). The smaller the number, the smaller the reel, and the larger the number, the larger the reel. And now the fun begins!

Inshore anglers will now be casting lures trying to trick and entice these spotted seatrout in striking a fake bait – the art of making an artificial lure look real in its dance, in its movement, in its appearance. The fulfillment that an angler feels when he has successfully tricked and enticed one of these aggressive, fast predators in biting the lure becomes addictive. The anglers find themselves wanting to try more and more lures, testing their skills with each one, trying to find the right colors, styles, sizes and weights, always keeping their eyes open watching other anglers every chance they get to see what they are using and see if they are successful. All of a sudden we’re not just anglers, rather we’re inshore detectives.

Yes, even I had to giggle for a minute. But if you have not experienced this yet, I’m speaking the truth. That’s what makes fishing for these fang-toothed critters all the more fun. So when you look down your list of lures, you want to try artificial shrimp, curly tail grubs, paddle tail grubs, flukes, buck tail jigs, stick baits – like Balsa Minnows – jointed floaters, rattlers, and so forth.

Remember that it’s not just the lure that attracts the fish; it is also the operator of the lure. Each lure has a certain number of techniques. Some lures require just reeling the lure in a steady pace. Other lures, like an artificial shrimp, require a fast, twitching motion, three quick counts and then allowing the lure to quickly drop towards the bottom, reeling in the slack and repeating the twitch again, bringing the shrimp back up and then allowing the shrimp to fall back down. This is a technique that can also be used with paddle tail grubs and curly tail grubs.

Of course, it would take a number of pages to explain all the techniques involved with all these lures, but that would make it too easy for you inshore detectives. The fun of the sport is finding them out on your own. This also includes making up some of your own techniques that no other angler has ever considered. I hope this helps inspire you to go out, have a great time, and enjoy a one-on-one contest between you and the fish. And just remember, until next time, good luck out there and have fun fishing!