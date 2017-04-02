Now comes the fun part, Here Comes Ben Martin and More Freshwater Coverage!

Zach Harvey and his buzzkill not withstanding (see his fish focus on page 3) the rest of us love this time of year, and yes, we love to prep our gear for the season! But not just prep, this is the season of the awesome used and vintage tackle shows and swaps. This is where the pre-season fun really begins!

If your tax refund was late, or you were able to resist the amazing line up at Steve Madeiro’s New England Saltwater Fishing Show last weekend, you can still add to your gear. April brings on the tackle swap and sells. From the Fishing Tackle Auction on April 1 in Milford to the April 29 Vintage Plug Swap and Sell in Bourne, MA (with J&B’s legendary show in the middle on April 22) and sales throughout Long Island, Rhode Island and Connecticut, there is gear aplenty to fill the gaps at affordable prices.

And to help you put this gear to good use this is the season where fishing writers everywhere are asking for your input. What are you looking for more of this season? Bucket list trips? How to’s?

More of the unique humor and local insight of Zach Harvey and Tom Schlichter? We all know the fishing reports lie and no one gives up their choice spots, but do you want them anyway?

We will definitely be bringing you more. May and June will bring the role out of your new Connecticut Edition to serve readers throughout the state. As a special treat wherever you pick up your Coastal Angler, we will be adding more freshwater coverage this year – so keep those pictures and stories coming! If you have feedback of any kind – good, bad, irate, overjoyed, overwhelmed, underwhelmed or indifferent – please fire away. You make yourself heard by zapping a quick note to us, signing on to our local websites (just search Coastal Angler Magazine and your market) FB pages or Twitter.

If you can’t find a copy of your local Coastal Angler at your favorite watering hole, marina, bait and tackle or sports store let them know and let us know. We’re happy to add them to our distribution list. Again, if you are in Connecticut please be sure to reach out as we are finalizing distribution now.

We can’t wait to see you on the water. In the meantime – send us your pictures! Despite the latest snow dump spring is truly coming soon and we hope the fish gods bless us with a long and productive season. We are humbled and proud to bring you Coastal Angler Magazine each month, and look forward to hearing from you.

Oh, and be sure to reach out for affordable advertising rates and packages. If you would like to meet the CEO and editor of Coastal Angler Ben Martin her will be here the week of April 25 to meet with clients and prospects interested in best practices to grow your business locally, throughout the region, nationally using print and digital media!

Tight Lines.

Lisa Helme and Mike Danforth

