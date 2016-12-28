NYS WINTER CLASSIC IS ON!!

By the time you are reading this, the much anticipated NYS Winter Classic www.nyswinterclassic.com has begun, the best part is you can still get in!! That’s right for just $25 you can enter yourself to WIN tons of CA$H and merchandise. Just entering at each weigh-station will enter you to win 60 shanty,s randomly drawn at each subsequent local weigh station.

Every fish you enter during this 2 month (Jan,Feb.) statewide (all-waters) derby gives you another entry for the random drawing. A good day on the ice may make March and next ice season comfy in your new shanty donated by the many sponsors that derby organizer Tim Thomas graciously accepted. Other gear and merchandise, like a brand new Case Canoe, www.casecanoe.com that has a patented steering and electric motor with solar panel charging system included will be given away by Alex Case. Also, Clam Corp, www.clamoutdoors.com who donated a share of the shanty’s for the random weigh station drawings, will be funding a $2500 grand prize. Big Shout for Clam Corp!!

Upstate NY anglers and The Angler Magazine certainly appreciate national, regional and local businesses’ taking part and sponsoring a contest benefiting local anglers. Show your support by joining or following the contest at www.nyswinterclassic.com , for up to minute digital derby standings. There is a leaderboard available for both weekly and derby long standings. Check out the lunker pool and a catch a release category for trout and pike that allows for 2 pictures and a release of trophy fish unharmed.

Special thank you for all sponsors and entrants, but everyone involved owe a big Thank You to Tim Thomas for his endless energy promoting the great fishing in NY State and packaging up this innovative payout structure that rewards so many anglers. Tim is willing to field questions regarding the derby by calling or texting him at 585-330-0494.