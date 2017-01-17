Obama Signs Bill Recognizing Outdoor Recreation’s Economic Impact

In a significant step forward for the outdoor recreation industry and the sportfishing community, President Obama recently signed into law the Outdoor Recreation Jobs and Economic Impact Act of 2016.

This legislation requires the Department of Commerce to assess and analyze the contributions of the outdoor recreation industry, including recreational fishing, to the United States economy. The legislation will help to ensure sportfishing industry jobs and recreational fishing’s economic impact are accounted for as part of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The passage of the Outdoor REC Act was needed to make sure that the outdoor economy—and it’s estimated six million jobs and $646 billion in economic activity—receives official government recognition for years to come.

“The Outdoor REC Act will also ensure that the outdoor industry’s economic statistics will be measured in the same comprehensive way as other business sectors, such as the automotive and apparel industries,” said American Sportfishing Association (ASA) Government Affairs Vice President Scott Gudes. “This is important because industry economic impact estimates also include data that show the non-direct impact that the activity has on the economy. For example, it would also include sportfishing’s contributions to travel and tourism, not just the purchase of tackle.”

ASA is an active part of a team representing a wide-range of outdoor industries that will work with the Department of Commerce to shape how outdoor recreation is defined and ensure our reach and impact are recognized.

In post-campaign remarks, President-elect Trump has voiced his support for maintaining fishing and hunting on our nation’s public lands.