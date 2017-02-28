The Ocean Isle Fishing Center’s in-water, center console fishing boat show demonstration event offers a rare opportunity to see and experience top-name brands all at the same place and the same time. In fact, the only place in the Mid-Atlantic that you are able to demo Yellowfin, Contender, Freeman, Onslow Bay, Invincible and Sea Vee, together in one spot, is at the Ocean Isle Fishing Center.

When questioned about his motivation behind the event, Capt. Brant McMullan, the event director responded, “I like to come up with events that I myself would like to see and attend. I suppose, in a way, I’m simply creating my own entertainment and then inviting others to join me. And what I want to see is the best of the best, side by side, in the same sea conditions, available for me to test ride. You just can’t get a true comparison without being able to see them all side by side and then test them on the same sea. Despite the fact that these top brands are competitors, the really cool thing is that when I brought them together last year, they showed a ton of respect toward each other. I think they recognized that the opportunity to be at the event was an acknowledgement that their brand was among an elite class. And the public really seemed to appreciate the opportunity as well. There was no hands-down best boat. Folks walked away with a better idea of the strengths of each brand, and the consensus of favorites was quite varied.”

This year, Invincible and Sea Vee have joined the list of attendees, as they are certainly in the top of their class. These are traditionally south Florida boats, but the manufacturers recognize the strength of the Carolina market and want their product to be seen with other more regionally recognized brands. Boat viewing and demonstrations will be available Saturday, March 25th from 10am-4pm and Sunday, March 26th from 12pm-4pm. No reservations are needed, and the event is free to the public.

Brant McMullan