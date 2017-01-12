October

Pier and Surf Fishing

By Jiggin’ Jerry

Redfish Rumble

Jiggin’ Jerry with 30-inch red drum

Fall in October brings red and orange leaves; but to our inshore waters and beaches here in the Lowcountry, it brings in the big red drum. Why? Because during September, and especially in October, red drum are on the move to breed.

They will be found moving along our beaches, in our harbor, and in our estuaries. They will be schooling in tight groups and will become aggressive, moving like a wave of destruction, kicking up every critter in their path. If a shrimp, pin fish or mullet are in the wrong place at the right time, these redfish will almost battle each other to inhale one of them.

All this action makes the red drum a favorite amongst inshore anglers. People will line up on our local beaches and our local piers. Folly Pier is popular for the big reds that average from 30 to well over 40 inches, while the Mt. Pleasant Pier reds average between 25 and 40 inches.

Fresh cut bait, such as pin fish and mullet, are favored, but there are some who will use live pin fish, shrimp or finger mullet when available to get the task done. Then, there are the enthusiasts who enjoy throwing artificials, like curly tail and paddle tail grubs or other artificial baits, and of course, artificial shrimp on light-action spin cast rods.

If you are fishing the beaches with fresh cut bait or live bait, most anglers prefer a good medium- to heavy-action beach rod around 30 lb. test monofilament or 40 to 50 lb. braid. For the Folly Pier, shorter rods between 7 and 8 feet in the medium to heavy category are used; and at the Mt. Pleasant Pier, most anglers prefer rods in the 7-foot range in the medium category with lines averaging between 20 to 30 lb. test. The most common rig used for the task is the Carolina rig, and anglers choose their own preferred hooks, fluorocarbon lead, and the amount of weight needed depending on the tide and weather at that time.

If you are already experienced in catching red drum, then you already know what to expect. However, if you have not experienced engaging one of these aggressive, energy-packed fish, you are in for a treat. Freshwater anglers have referred to red drum as largemouth bass on steroids. I like to say it’s a largemouth bass turned into its version of the Incredible Hulk! Having the opportunity to obtain a photograph of yourself holding one of these beautiful, rust-colored beasts is a memory that will last a lifetime. So, if you ever hear anyone mentioning this fish by its nicknames, like redfish or spot-tailed bass, listen in closely because you might get to hear a story about someone’s own redfish rumble.

Why do I call it redfish rumble? Because that is exactly what battling these big bulls is like. I hope all of you get the chance to rumble with your own red drum. Until next time, like I always say, good luck out there and have fun fishing!