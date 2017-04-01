Old Town Loon Angler

For two decades, Old Town’s Loons have earned accolades from recreational boaters and anglers alike. To celebrate this heritage, Old Town has completely re-engineered the Loon, offering two fishing-specific models: the Loon Angler 106 and Angler 126.

At 10’6” and a mere 46 pounds, the Loon Angler 106 is the perfect boat for portaging into difficult spots. The Loon Angler 126 is 12’6” in length, 31” wide, features a spacious 23” x 56” cockpit, and weighs a mere 58 pounds. It will handle a maximum load of 450 pounds, and offers optimum comfort. It also has plenty of storage.

What they have in common is smart design, awesome built-in features, comfort, stability, and quick, responsive handling. And when it comes to fishability, new Loon Angler models are the most comfortable sit-inside angling kayaks on the water.

Perhaps the most exciting new feature is an innovative work deck. Positioned at arm’s reach, it features accessory trays, cup holder, water bottle cage mount, a large dry-storage compartment and a USB port to keep devices charged.

Features: Loon Angler Series

• Active Comfort System 2.0 (ACS2) Seat

• Thigh Pads (Match ACS2 Padding)

• Click Seal Hatch with Bulkhead

• Support Track Foot Brace System

• Durable Three-layer Construction

• Flush Mount Rod Holders

• Anchor Trolley System

• Removable Workdeck with USB included (VIDEO)

• Bow and Stern Deck Bungees

